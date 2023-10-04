The Eutaw Police Department sponsored their annual America’s Night Out Against Crime. This event was held Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. at the former Carver Middle School.
Neighborhoods throughout the City of Eutaw were invited to join forces for the Annual National Night Out (NNO), a crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Lots of fun, food and games were available.
Eutaw Police Department sponsors Annual National Night Out
The Eutaw Police Department sponsored their annual America’s Night Out Against Crime. This event was held Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. at the former Carver Middle School.