Eutaw Police Department sponsors Annual National Night Out

The Eutaw Police Department sponsored their annual America’s Night Out Against Crime. This event was held Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. at the former Carver Middle School.

Neighborhoods throughout the City of Eutaw were invited to join forces for the Annual National Night Out (NNO), a crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Lots of fun, food and games were available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

