Greene County Housing Authority receives $2,306,496 grant to deal with hazardous conditions in its public housing units

Greene County Housing Authority Board Members, L to R: Katie Jones Powell, Spiver Gordon, Pastor Carolyn Branch, and Anita Lewis Executive Director displaying a check of $2,306,496 for Hazardous Grant.

The Greene County Housing Authority, which administers the housing in Branch Heights and King Village, for low and moderate income residents, received a grant of $2,306,496 from the HUD Housing-Related Hazards Capital Fund Program.

Ms. Anita Dent Lewis, Director of the GCHA received notice of the grant in a letter from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which administers the program. The GCHA was one of 36 public housing agencies that received part of the national program of $140 million granted in 19 states to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards and other home health hazards.

The program will identify and provide solutions for environmental hazards like indoor air quality, mold and moisture, pests, carbon monoxide, lead-based paint, asbestos and radon, as well as general safety hazards like indoor and outdoor structural issues.

The Greene County Housing Authority will receive these funds over the grant period to identify and remediate hazardous risks in its housing units.

