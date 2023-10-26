Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments holds Annual Awards Banquet

Mr. Hodges Smith present trophy to Mrs. Willie Esther Austin for 2023 Fire Fighter of the Year. Fallen Firefighters, Mr. Lesley Carlisle and Mr. Jerome Cheatem. Both had served with the West Greene Volunteer Fire Department

The Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments held its 8th Annual Awards Banquet, Friday, October 20, 2023 at R.H. Young Community Center in Eutaw. Mrs. Willie Esther Austin, with the Dollarhide Volunteer Fire Department was selected as outstanding Volunteer Firefighter of the Year.

Other honorees included Gerald Jones, Clinton Volunteer Fire Department; Brandon Broach, Eutaw Volunteer Fire Department; Roy Cork, Jr., Jena Volunteer Fire Department; Harper Smith, Knoxville Volunteer Fire Department; Ed Pearson, Lower Gainesville Road Volunteer Fire Department; Tariq Rice, Mantua/Lewiston Volunteer Fire Department and Henry Harkness, Union Volunteer Fire Department.

A Memorial Tribute, led by Ms. Mollie Gaines, was held for Fallen Firefighters, Mr. Lesley Carlisle and Mr. Jerome Cheatem. Both had served with the West Greene Volunteer Fire Department.

Pastor Michael Barton served as Master of Order. Ms. Geraldine Walton gave the Welcome and Occasion. Ms. Lauren Smith honored the guests with her solos. Greetings were given by a representative of each Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Hodges Smith, along with other committee members, presented the various awards. Committee members included Bennie Abrams, Willie Austin, Mollie Gaines, Iris Sermon, Hodges Smith, and Geraldine Walton. The Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. served as hostess.

