Society and local DST Chapter sponsor student workshops

RBMS scholars participate in conflict resolutions workshops

Presenters Danielle Fulghum and Ted Quant lead RBMS 7th & 8th grade scholars in Conflict Resolution Workshop, Consultant Ted Quant guides scholars in conflict resolution small group strategy sessions. and Consultant Danielle Fulghum guides scholars in conflict resolution small group strategy sessions.

Scholars at Robert Brown Middle School, who participated in the conflict resolution workshops, spent 3 hours learning strategies to help deescalate and resolve conflict. Violence is a leading cause of death for African American youth, ages 15 to 24.

The first session, held Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, involved 30, 7th grade scholars and on Thursday, Oct. 26, 30, 8th grade scholars participated.

In order to allow students to understand how conflicts begin, the presenters demonstrated how our perspectives differ based on several factors such as religion, education, ethnicity, culture, social and economic class. Many may recall the famous black and blue or gold and white dress that took over social media years ago. To this day, people see this dress differently.

Active Listening, which is considered one of the most powerful skills to deescalate conflicts, was the first strategy introduced to the students. 80% of conflicts can be resolved by simply listening and staying calm.

Students worked in pairs to practice listening to each other and responding with “If I heard you correctly, you said….”. Students would then end their statement with, “Did I get it right?.”

Students also learned assertive messages, also known as “I” messages. This is a strategy that allows students to make their needs and feelings known without attacking the other person. I feel when because . I need in order to resolve this problem.

Another strategy to help explain their point of view was entitled Rules of Advocacy. Students can explain themselves by beginning with “My position is _ and this is why_________.”

Students also learned how the role of the bystander is critical. What happens when a conflict breaks out? Do we encourage it or help deescalate it?

The last strategy focused on anger management. Students practiced finding words for their feelings and how to express themselves in a calm manner. Knowing your anger cues, taking responsibility for your behavior, and reflecting on how you are dealing with anger is important.

The workshop closing activity allowed students to express how they felt about the skills that they learned. Most students responded that they will start thinking more before they speak or act and that they will do more active listening.

Video presentations and other visuals were incorporated in the various sessions.

The sponsors and presenters would like to thank Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones and Mrs. Tammy Anderson, the Principal of Robert Brown Middle School, for allowing her scholars to experience this workshop. The presenters were Ted Quart, a native of New Orleans and Danielle Fulghum, a native of Greene County.

The Conflict Resolution Workshops were sponsored by the Society of Folk Arts and Culture, where Dr. Carol Zippert is the Director and the Greene County Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., where Dr. Florence Williams is President.

The Conflict Resolution Workshops were funded by a grant from the Black Belt Community Foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

