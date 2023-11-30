Delta local chapter shares Thanksgiving gifts

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. provided a Thanksgiving Dinner for families in their service area. The dinners were coordinated through the respective county’s Department of Human Resources (DHR), whose staff selected the recipient families. The Thanksgiving Sharing is an annual service provided by the DST Alumnae Chapter. Schiquetta Burrell and Glenda Hodges serve as Co-Chairpersons of the Chapter’s Thanksgiving Sharing the Senior Citizen Celebration Committee. Loydleetta Wabbington is a committee member. Dr. Florence Williams is Chapter President. Also present at the event were DHR Representatives Keltanishaline Bates, Modesta Smiley and Latonya H. Wooley.

