Greene County schools acquire new cafeteria equipment

New serving line at Robert Brown Middle School and new walk-in cooler/freezer at Eutaw Primary School

Greene County Primary School and Robert Brown Middle School acquired new cafeteria equipment, a walk-in-cooler/freezer and a new serving line respectively. The new cafeteria equipment was acquired through a grant from the Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Program, applied for by Ms. Shirley Stewart, Child Nutrition Program Director for Greene County Schools.

The grant for the walk-in cooler/freezer for Eutaw Primary totaled $70,066; the grant for the serving line at Robert Brown totaled $26,750.

According to Ms. Stewart, Eutaw Primary never had an appropriate walk-in cooler/freezer. The kitchen area at the school utilized upright freezers and refrigerators. “The staff at Eutaw Primary was so elated to get the walk-in cooler/freezer that the cafeteria manager gave up her office to provide adequate space for the new cooler/freezer,” stated the CNP Director, Ms. Stewart. According to Stewart, the new equipment will provide a better storage solution for the site and the opportunity to always keep emergency food on hand. “ The new equipment will allow purchased foods to remain fresh for longer periods of time,” she stated.

The new serving line at Robert Brown Middle School replaces one that was very old with most of the wells for hot foods not in working order, according to Stewart. She stated that now the cafeteria at RBMS can offer more hot and cold foods for students.

“Fueling the minds of our scholars is the most important part of our job and both schools embody this concept and promote excellence in preparing healthy, appetizing meals for our students,” said Stewart.

