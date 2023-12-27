January 13 deadline for USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP) is fast approaching

The January 13, 2024, application deadline for the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program is coming soon. When you get this newspaper there will be less than two weeks left for farmers, who were discriminated against in seeking a farm loan before January 1, 2021, to file the required 40-page application for consideration for a monetary settlement for their mistreatment.

The $2.2 billion dollar program is authorized in Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in August 2022.

The financial payout will be from a minimum to a maximum of $500,000 for each claim. The minimum will be determined by the total number of applications approved, the severity of the discrimination experienced and the financial loss to the farmer from the discrimination.

The application form allows the farmer to describe up to ten incidents of discrimination and the economic losses that occurred as a result. The application also requires documentation of a farmer’s experience, farm location, loan forms and correspondence with USDA farm loan agencies, as well as other relevant information. In cases where documents do not exist, the farmer may submit declarations from non-relatives, attesting to various.

aspects of what happened.

The DFAP application and background information is available at the website: http://www.22007apply.gov. The application can be submitted on-line or in written form. It takes four to six hours to complete an application.

There are eight cooperating organizations, including the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Rural Coalition, Inter-Tribal Agriculture Council, Farmers Legal Action Group, that have been contracted by USDA to provide technical assistance and advice to farmers in filling out and submitting their applications. There is no charge for the services of these organizations.

The Federation has staff in seven southern states: South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, that are working to assist farmers in submitting their applications. You can reach the Federation through the toll-free number: 1-888-533-3271 or on their website at http://www.federation.coop.

The Federation has set January 5, 2024, as the deadline for receiving new applications. After that date the Federation will refer farmers to regional hub organizations that may be able to help.

