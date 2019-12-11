Newswire: End of Kamala Harris’ White House campaign, ignites discussion on her treatment

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor



Senator Kamala Harris

On December 3, Senator Kamala Harris of California suspended her campaign for the White House. Harris’ decision was announced by video after four straight weeks of negative media coverage regarding her campaign organization and strategy.

Harris’s campaign started with a bang and a ton of media attention. She announced her run for the presidency on January 27 to a crowd of over 20,000 in Oakland, Calif. But after a dynamic and promising start, Harris’ campaign struggled with a consistent message and then low poll numbers. Some political observers theorized that the entrance of former Vice President Joe Biden in the race hurt Harris’ campaign.

Many also noted that Harris was treated differently and more harshly than other candidates running for The White House in 2020.

“I really appreciated getting the opportunity to draw attention to the manufactured disinformation campaign against #KamalaHarris. Many articles will write about the gossip yet won’t acknowledge the tragically effective suppression campaign against her,” wrote Reecie Colbert who focuses on the views and politics impacting African American women.

“A lot of people won’t realize the depth of this tragedy for a while – or ever. But this was what we needed. The best person for the job to vanquish Trump and get our country on track. Too much focus on disinformation and polls instead of what’s right for America,” wrote Reginald Hudlin about Harris on twitter.

“Sen. Kamala Harris, a proud graduate of Howard University, and a fearless advocate for equal justice under the law has decided to suspend her 2020 presidential campaign. Something tells me we will hear more from her in the future. Thank you Senator Harris for your courage and tenacity,” observed Donna Brazile.

“Thank you Kamala Harris for running a spirited and issue-oriented campaign. I look forward to working with you to defeat the most dangerous president in history and ending the hatred and divisiveness that he has created,” wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Harris was on the only African American women running for the White House in 2020. She was the second African American woman, the first since Shirley Chisholm’s historic run in 1972, to run for The White House as a major party candidate in 47 years.

Rumors are already circulating that Harris may be selected as a running mate or for a cabinet position at a later date.

“To all the candidates, staff, and volunteers who have worked their hearts out for presidential campaigns that have ended—remember that fighting for what you believe in is always worth it,” wrote former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on December 3, hours after Harris announced she was ending her campaign.

