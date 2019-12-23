Newswire : California, the land of sunshine and homelessness

Tents for the homeless in California

by BlackmansStreet.Today

Unsheltered homelessness in 2019 rose nearly 3.0 percent, largely due to increases in California and Oregon, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has reported.

The number of homeless persons was 567,715, up 2.7 percent or 14,885 more people compared with 2018.

HUD noted that homelessness among veterans and families with children declined 2.1 percent and 4.8 percent respectively in 2019.

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia reported declines in homelessness, but 21 states reported increases.

The two most prominent being California and Oregon. California’s homeless population increased by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, more than the national increase of every other state combined.

“Homeless in California is at crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

HUD’s homeless estimate is based on data reported by approximately 3,000 cities and counties nationwide. The homeless count, also known as the point-in-time count, is taken during a single night in January.

Secretary Carson is expected release HUD’s homelessness findings to Congress in the near future.

