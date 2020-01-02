Mary Edwards Otieno seeks District 5 School Board seat

My name is Mary Edwards Otieno and I am a candidate for the Greene County Board of Education in District 5. I am running for this position because as a board member I believe that I will be able to work directly with other board members, the administration and the public at large to improve the Greene County School System.

I am a retired teacher who worked in the Greene County School System for 25 years and because I care for our children and community, I cannot continue to sit by and wait for someone else to make a difference. It is time for me and others who are new to politics to get up and step out of our comfort zones for our children and our community.

At this time I want to share with the community more information about my background, training, experiences and goals.

I am the oldest of eight children of Raymond Edwards, Sr. and Nancy Craig Edwards. I was born in the Pleasant Ridge community of Greene County, Alabama and my parents moved to West Greene when I was three years old.

My basic educational training was in the Greene County School System, beginning with Mt. Hebron Elementary through Paramount High School, graduating in 1975. That was a special accomplishment since I was the first to graduate from high school on either side of my family

In the summer of 1975, I entered Alabama A & M University majoring in History and Political Science, with a focus in Education. I graduated from Alabama A & M University in 1979 and did further studies there and at Livingston University, (now the University of West Alabama).

Upon returning to Greene County, I worked as a long-term substitute teacher at Paramount High School and at Carver Middle School and volunteered at the former Eatman Elementary School. I was also an Adult Basic Education (ABE) Teacher, Librarian’s Aide at Paramount High School and a Social Studies Teacher in the Greene County School System for 25 years.

My earlier work experience also includes being a line inspector at Vanco Sewing Plant, working at the Greene County Nursing Home and the Weyerhaeuser Corporation’s former plant nursery facility in Pleasant Ridge.

Currently, I serve as a volunteer with the Greene County Coalition’s Strengthening the Families Program and a member of the Clinton Volunteer Fire department.

When not volunteering, I am an avid gardener. I love to grow flowers, vegetables and spoil my four-year -old granddaughter, grandnieces and nephews.

With the support of citizens in District Five (5) and the public at large, we can improve the Greene County School System. My goal is to support and keep good polices, good programs, and dedicated individuals who I think will be beneficial for our children, and the county. If elected I will obey all local school board rules, bylaws and guidelines to the best of my ability.

How will I achieve the goals? I will work to understand polices before voting on them. I will do my own research on polices and issues that will come before the board. I will always listen to facts/opinions from other boards members, citizens from District Five (5), teachers, students and the community. I will try to always use common sense and play by the “Golden Rule.”

I am married to James L, Otieno, Sr. and we have one son (James, Jr) who is married to the former Monice Thomas (They have given us the smartest and most beautiful, granddaughter (Lilah) in the World.

We have lived in Clinton, Alabama for the past thirty (36) years.

