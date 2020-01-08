Greene County man charged in murder in Sumter Co. nightclub shooting

Gregory L. Williams

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder after a fatal shooting at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

Gregory L. Williams, 26, of Greene County has been charged with murder for the death of 24-year-old Donnell Ireland, as well as two counts of attempted murder and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held in Sumter County Jail on a $68,000 cash bond.

Deputies say they received a call early Jan. 1 about a shooting at the Miller Hill nightclub. Arriving deputies found one victim dead and learned two other victims had been transported to different hospitals by personal vehicles.

The victim was identified as 24-year old Donnell Ireland of Emelle.

Witnesses told deputies a verbal argument started inside the nightclub and eventually spilled outside to the parking lot, where the shooting happened.

Deputies say more arrests are expected.

