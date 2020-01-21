Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrates 107 years

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. These students wanted to use their collective strength to promote academic excellence and to provide assistance to those in need. In March of 1913, the Founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. performed their first public act. They participated in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. Since its founding more than 200,000 women have joined the organization, a sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women. The Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., shown in photo above, celebrated its 22 Founders in a closed ceremony on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Nancy Cole served as chairperson. — Photo by Cynthia Crawford

Greene County Alumnae Chapter celebrates 41 years in DST

The Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is

celebrating 41 years in the Sorority. Active charter members are shown in photo above. L to R: Alfretta Crawford, Isaac Atkins, Chapter President, Phillis Belcher and Loydleetta Wabbington.– — Photo by Cynthia Crawford

