William “Coach” Morgan seeks re-election to Greene County Board of Education, District 3

I, William “Coach” Morgan, humbly announce my candidacy for re-election to the Greene County Board of Education – District three (3) in the March 3, 2020 Primary Election.

I am a native of Greene County. I am a graduate of Greene County Training School (later became Paramount High School). After high school, I attended Alabama State University in Montgomery, AL, and graduated with a degree in History. The following summer, I enrolled in the graduate school program at Alabama State and later received a Master of Education degree in Guidance and Counseling. Several years later, I attended the University of Alabama, and received AA certification in Administration.

I have faithfully served in the Greene County School System thirty-three (33) years and counting. I have served in many positions in the Greene County School System, proudly starting as a Social Studies teacher. Throughout my tenure in the Greene County School System, I have worked as a Junior High and High School Counselor, Assistant Principal, Principal, Head Girls Basketball Coach, School Bus Driver, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, Assistant Boys Baseball Coach, Head Girls Softball Coach, Assistant Football Coach and Head Football Coach on the High School level.

Upon retiring from the Greene County School System in 2011, I also had the opportunity to serve in the Kemper County School System in DeKalb, MS as a Social Studies Teacher and Head Girls Softball Coach. This was a great experience for me, nevertheless, I felt a greater passion to serve in a different capacity in Greene County. This passion led to me to seek the position as a member of the Greene County Board of Education.

I am asking for the support of the citizens of District 3 to re-elect me because there is greater work to be done. I will continue to serve you, make sound and fair decisions based on local and state school board policies, and to treat everyone with dignity. I am a firm believer that “the dignity and worth of each individual is supreme.” I am a man of Faith, Fairness, Honesty, and Integrity and “A man for all the people.”

I am married to the love of my life, Mildred Jolly Morgan. We have three children, Kimberly Harold-Graham, Precious Morgan-Hallman, and Major William O. Morgan. We are blessed to have two wonderful grandchildren, Omari and Khalil Hallman. I am a member of Pine Grove C.M.E. Church and serve as a member of the Steward Board.

