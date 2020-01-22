Greene County School Board given tributes for Board Appreciation Month

L to R: Boardmembers Kashaya Cockrell, Carrie Dancy, Board President Carol P. Zippert,

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, Boardmembers Leo Branch and William Morgan

The Greene County Board of Education was given special salutes in recognition of January as the state-wide School Board Appreciation Month at its recent meeting held Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Delegations of school personnel and students from each school presented gifts of special treats and kind words to each board member, the superintendent and the board’s attorney. The Greene County High School choir favored all in attendance with a heartfelt song, led by choir director Mr. Siegfried Williams.

The board’s Central Office Staff, the Tishabee Community Tutorial Program and the Parent Engagement Program also provided Certificates of Appreciation and favorite treats. Robert Brown Middle School invited the board members to a continuing Board Appreciation Program at RBM scheduled for Friday, January 31.

As the board continued in its business meeting, CSFO, Lavonda Blair, presented the financial report as of November 31, 2019. Blair noted the general fund balance as $1,147,527.97; checks written for the period totaled $231,148.11; Payroll register total $860,169.77. Blair reported local revenue as local taxes in the amount of $217,426.22 and bingo revenue in the amount of $47,540.

According to CSFO Blair, the school system’s liquid assets in November exceeded $3,000,000.

As his report to the board, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones opened the discussion of the board’s annual on site Whole Board Training workshop conducted by staff of the Alabama Association of School Boards. The board members reviewed the workshops completed since 2014 and listed preferences for the upcoming schedule.

The personnel items recommended by Superintendent Dr. Jones included the following.

Resignations: Herman Thomas, maintenance helper, effective January 31, 2020; LaToya Consentine, as school bus driver for the after -school 21st Century Program, effective ????

Cheryl Morrow as 21st Century Teacher, for the 2019-2020 School Year.

Ann Spree, released as Math Tutor, Greene County High School.

Supplemental contract for Rhonda Cameron, to assist CNP director with CNP related tasks.

Supplemental Contract for Corey Cockrell, as Girls Basketball Coach for the 2019-2020 School Year.

Supplemental Contract for Kelvineshia Williams, as Girls Assistant Basketball Coach for the 2019-2020 School Year.

The board approved the following administrative items recommended by the superintendent.

Approval of Alabama Supercomputer Authority (E-Rate) Contract, for the 2020 – 2021 School Year.

Approval of Criterion K-12 Consulting Evaluation Support Services for the 2019-2020 School year.

Approval of Contract between Greene County Board and Dutchess Jones, to provide ACT Mathematics Test Prep services for 11th and 12th grade students, at Greene County High School for the 2019-2020 School year.

Approval of Contract between Greene County Board and Pruett Oil Company, to provide Petroleum Products for the 2019-2020.

Approval of ADS Custom Security Needs for Robert Brown Middle School.

Approval of two (2) school buses to be added to Surplus List for sale or discard.

