Greene County celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march and programs

Marchers that participated in the MLK march from the Eutaw Activity Center to the William M. Branch Courthouse.

Rev. James Carter and Lorenzo French present award to

Rev. Carlos Thornton, speaker at the Unity Breakfast

L to R Lorenzo French, Rev. Snorton, Bishop Teresa Jefferson-

Snorton (receiving award as speaker at the Religious Women

Freedom Rally) and Rev. James Carter.

Some of the men honored at the MLK Unity Breakfast

Women who were honored at the Religious Women Freedom Rally at the William M. Branch Courthouse

The Alabama Civil Rights Museum Movement celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the occasion of what would have been his 91st. birthday.

The Civil Rights Museum sponsored three programs to honor Dr. King. On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the actual day of his birthday a program to honor and involve young people was held at New Peace Baptist Church.

On Monday, January 20, 2020, the 34th anniversary of the National Holiday in honor of Dr. King’s Birthday a Unity Breakfast was held at the Eutaw Activity Center, attended by 200 people. Rev. Carlos Thornton, Pastor of the Mt. Pilgrim Primitive Baptist Church in Tishabee, Alabama was the keynote speaker. A smaller number participated in the march from the Eutaw Activity Center to the William M. Branch County Courthouse. At the Courthouse a program to honor ‘Godly Women of West Alabama’ was held. Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton of the 5th District of the CME Churches of Alabama was the speaker.

The Museum honored a group of men and women for their service. The ceremony in the Greene County Courthouse was particularly poignant as it was held in the courtroom, one of the only county courtrooms in America, where a picture of Dr. King hangs above the judge’s seat.

Greene County was the first county in the South and the nation to elect all Black officials after the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that Dr. King worked diligently to pass.

