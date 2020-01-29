Alabama New South Coalition to hold Spring convention on Saturday in Montgomery

Mayor Randall Woodfin

Members of the Alabama New South Coalition (ANSC) will meet on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the RSA Activity Center, 201 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 to make plans for involvement in the March 3rd Primary Election and the November 3rd General Election.

Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham will be the ANSC luncheon speaker. He will speak on the importance of citizen participation in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Mayor Woodfin has been a leader of younger progressive politics in the state.

For more information contact: Shelley Fearson, ANSC State Coordinator at 334/262-0932.

