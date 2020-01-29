McShan seeks election to continue as Greene County Revenue Commissioner

I am Barbara McShan and I hereby announce my candidacy for Revenue Commissioner of Greene County. I am a member of White Oak Cumberland Presbyterian Church of American in Mantua and the proud mother of one daughter, LeVershaun Williams.

I was appointed as Revenue Commissioner in July 2018 by Governor Kaye Ivey to fill the unexpired term of the previous Revenue Commissioner upon her retirement. I have worked in the Revenue Commissioner’s Office as Clerk, Chief Clerk and currently as Revenue Commissioner for over 17 years. Since taking the Oath of office, I have continued the duties and smooth operation of this office. The Revenue Commissioner is responsible for the appropriate operation of both the assessing and collecting offices.

My years here have been primarily in collection and I am very knowledgeable of the process, procedure and duties of the assessment office as well. Some of the duties in the collection office are to prepare daily collection reports for both the property and manufactured home, make daily deposits, prepare monthly reports for manufactured homes and semi-monthly property reports, prepare these reports and send the notarized copies to the State Comptroller’s Office along with funds that are due. The remaining funds are distributed to the County and local municipalities, Board of Education, just to name a few. Some of duties of the assessment office include assessing tax amounts, per State guidelines for real and personal properties, keeping appraisal and mapping equipment updated, and determining exemptions.

These listed duties do not include the entirety of things done by either office. I emphasize that the public, whether in person or by phone, is treated in respectful and professional manner with any assistance required.

I enjoy my work. I am experienced, qualified and bonded. I would like to thank each of you in advance for your vote and support in the upcoming primary election to be held on Tuesday, Mach 3, 2020. I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

