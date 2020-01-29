Sheriff Departments of Greene and Sumter arrest and charge two more in fatal shooting Jan. 1

Terrance Williams and Marquis Jordan

Greene County Sheriff Department Sumter County Sheriff’s office in apprehending two suspect in recent murder of Donell “Big Hoss” Ireland. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged two additional suspects in the murder of Donnell “Big Hoss” Ireland and the attempted murder of two other victims. The Greene County Sheriff Deputies and 17th Judicial Drug Task Force Agents arrested Terrance Williams, 23, of Greene County after the fatal shooting of Ireland at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve. Marquis Jordan, 24, of Greene County turned himself in to the Sumter

County Deputies on January 14, 2020.

Deputies say they received a call early Jan. 1 about a shooting at the Miller Hill nightclub. Arriving deputies found one victim dead and learned two other victims had been transported to different hospitals by personal vehicles.

The victim was identified as 24-year old Donnell Ireland of Emelle.

Witnesses told deputies a verbal argument started inside the nightclub and eventually spilled outside to the parking lot, where the shooting happened.

