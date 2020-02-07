Greene County bingo distributes $359,785 for December

Shown Above: Pastor Michael Barton, representing the City of Eutaw; Lavonda Blair CSFO Greene County Board of Education; Greene County Hospital Board CEO Dr. Marcia Pugh; Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison; Union City Councilwoman Helen Stanford; Forkland Mayor Charles McAlpine; Boligee City Councilwoman Ernestine Wade and Bingo Clerk Emma Jackson

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported a total distribution of $359,785 for the month of December 2019 from four licensed bingo gaming operations in the county. The bingo distributions for December are contributed by Greenetrack, Inc., Frontier, River’s Edge and Palace. Green Bingo is no longer in operation, however, a bingo license was issued by Sheriff Jonathan Benison to a new entity, the Raymond Austin Memorial Foundation for Rural Advancement & Development, Inc. on August 8, 2019.

The recipients of the monthly distributions from bingo gaming designated by Sheriff Benison in his Bingo Rules and Regulations include the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

The following distribution reports, excluding the Palace, also contain an additional $24,000 from each bingo operation but does not give the recipient of this total amount of $72,000.

Greenetrack, Inc. gave a total of $67,500 to the following: Greene County Commission, (no distribution); Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $9,000; City of Eutaw, $4,500; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,000; Greene County Board of Education, $13,500, the Greene County Health System, $7,500 (+ $24,000 for undesignated recipient).

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $67,500 to the following: Greene County Commission, (no distribution); Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $9,000; City of Eutaw, $4,500; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,000; Greene County Board of Education, $13,500, Greene County Health System, $7,500 (+ $24,000 for undesignated recipient).

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $73,425 to the following: Greene County Commission, (no distribution); Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $9,000; City of Eutaw, $4,500; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,000; Greene County Board of Education, $13,500, and the Greene County Health System, $13,425 ( + $24,000 for undesignated recipient).

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $151,360 to the following: Greene County Commission, (no distribution); Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $80,960; City of Eutaw, $24,640; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $7,040; Greene County Board of Education, $7,040 and the Greene County Health System, $17,600.

