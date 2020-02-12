Dancy seeks re-election to District 5 school board seat

I am keeping children first. I am excited to announce my campaign for re-election for Greene County Board of Education in District 5. My goal is to continue serving the children and families throughout Greene County. Despite political rhetoric in Greene County, my mission is and has always been to keep children first and foremost. District 5 deserves a humble leader ready to stand up for what is right! I have been that spokesperson for my community. I will continue to keep children first.

I have served on the Greene County Board of Education for six years. Greene County Schools’ mission has been to provide a world class school system that will successfully prepare our children for college and careers. Although Greene County Schools has come a long way, we still have a long way to go. I desire to continue to work to increase student enrollment, retain effective educators, and enhance test scores in secondary schools that are labeled for not performing well. Essentially, these ailments deter our school system and community from prospering.I will continue to address these issues in board meetings and the community. I will continue to listen to the concerns of my constituents. I believe in transparency. I will continue to keep children first.

I have been diligently serving in the community. I have helped students gain transportation for after school tutoring and enrichment.

I have served on various committees on the local school level. I have personally addressed a number of concerns from parents and students. I will continue to keep children first.

Indeed, collaboration is necessary to enhance change in our school system. Although we sometimes share different point of views, we must all work together in order for our children to succeed. I am committed to collaboratively working with the Superintendent, school board members, administration, students, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders to uplift Greene County’s children so that they are equipped to thrive to their highest potential. I will continue to keep children first.

I have lived in Greene County all my life and raised two children; both are graduates of Greene County School System. Greene County is a community filled with dedicated and passionate people working together to create a better future for our community and county. Running for this position six years ago, I stated, “Educating our children is the keystone to keeping our community safe and economically vibrant. Students, teachers and families in Greene County are depending on leaders to make a difference.” I still perceive this to evident. I remain steady and ready to answer my communities call. I will continue to keep children first. However, I need your prayers to face difficult challenges within our school system. I will be honored to continue to work with you toward the betterment of our children’s future. To this end, I announce my candidacy for re-election for Greene County Board of Education, District 5. I ask that you consider voting for me on March 3, 2020. Get involved, and perhaps even contribute to my campaign. I will continue to keep children first.

I close with this quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.:

“Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

