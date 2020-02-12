Richardson is candidate for school board District 3

My name is Veronica “Bookie” Richardson and I am proud to announce my candidacy for School Board Member of Greene County, District #3. I am grateful to have this opportunity to give back to an amazing school district and to the county. I believe that a strong public school is essential to the future of not only students, but the entire community.

I was raised in this county where I am a resident of the Branch Heights community for over Forty years. I am the fourth child of Ms. Jeanette Hunter and Mr. Matthew Rivers. I’m married to my wonderful husband Christopher and have one child Kenny. I am a member of Ezekiel Baptist Church here in Eutaw.

Greene County School System has a proud history of educational excellence. I should know, I am a 1996 graduate of Eutaw High School; where I received a quality education that prepared me well for college that of which I’ve graduated from Shelton State in Tuscaloosa, attended Florida A & M University, Tallahassee, Fla. and The University of West Alabama at Livingston. I would like very much to see that same opportunity given to each and every student. I want to see that greatness come back to our schools and continue.

There are many difficult decisions for our school system that have to be made and addressed, while maintaining the best interests of our students. I want my community to know that I can be trusted with this precious responsibility. So what do I stand for? I want a good solid public education for every student, no matter if they are on track for a four-year college degree or a well-trained trade.

The Bible says “To whom much is given, much will be required.” I have been given much and now at this moment in time, it is required of me to be the voice for our children. On March 3, 2020, I am asking you all for a chance to do my part. Thanks for your support and God bless.

