GCHS Boys Varsity are 3A Area 8 Champs, heading to Montgomery for the Sweet 16

Greene County High School Boys Varsity Basketball Team achieved 3A Area 8 Tournament Champions 2019-2020 in their win over Hale County High last week. The Tigers were victorious over Prattville Christian Academy, 58-50, Tuesday, Feb. 11 at GCHS which has advanced them to the Regional Sweet 16 beginning Monday, Feb. 17 in Montgomery. Team members shown above, following the Hale County win, include: Akeem Edmonds, NorDarrius Harris, Quanta Ball, Allen Pelt, FyShawn Burton, Joshua Merritt, Kentaye Levingston, Alex Williams, Lamon Pelt, Brandon Pack, Willie Davis, Tremaine Sanford, Tyler Naylon, Jonathan Merritt, and Desmond Wilson. Boys Varsity Coach, Rodney Wesley, is shown standing far right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

