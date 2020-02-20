Newswire: Senator Doug Jones denounces Trump Administration move to raid South Alabama funding to build border wall

$261 Million for South Alabama ship-building project diverted for wall construction



Sen. Doug Jones



WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) today received notification from the Senate Armed Services Committee that $261 million in funding directed to South Alabama ship-builders would soon be re-routed to support construction of the southern border wall. The funding was previously approved by Congress for the procurement of one Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship, which was to be built in Mobile, Alabama.

This funding is a part of a reported $3.83 billion re-programming of appropriated funds away from equipment for our warfighters, like ships, vehicles and aircraft.

Senator Jones released the following statement on today’s news:

“I am very concerned about the impact a decision like this could have on communities like Mobile, whose ship-building workforce is second to none. I understand and agree we need to protect our borders, but I can’t understand for the life of me why folks in Mobile would be paying for this wall.

“The EPF is responsible for hundreds of good-paying jobs in South Alabama, but I am even more concerned about the impact this decision has on our men and women in uniform and our national security. This decision puts Alabama jobs on the line and it is going to make us less safe by denying our troops the resources they need to stay safe and fulfill their mission.

