Local leaders meet to discuss safety strategies for community regarding COVID-1

Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Ms. Iris Sermon, E911/EMS Director



On Sunday, March 29, 2020, a group of officials of Greene County met to discuss and share strategies that could assist in protecting local citizens and first responders regarding the COVID-19 Virus. To comply with Governor Kay Ivey’s mandate, the gathering was limited to the four Town Mayors, the County Commission Chairperson, the Greene County Health System CEO, Greene County Schools Superintendent, Chief of Police, Greene County Sheriff and Greene County E911/EMA Director.

Those in attendance also positioned themselves six feet apart as mandated for health security purposes.

The group noted that they did not call a public meeting because of the state and federal mandates limiting numbers that can gather and observing physical distancing because of the virus.

The officials agreed to continue to publicize, through various means, the seriousness of the COVID-19 Virus and the precautions and mandates the citizens must follow for the safety of all.

These include the following:

Stop Social Gatherings , including house and yard parties; youth gathering in groups in any location.

Practice Safe Hygiene, wash your hands with soap and hot water for 20 seconds or use sanitizer.

Clean Surfaces Frequently, doorknobs, counter tops, telephones, eye glasses.

Germs Live on Surfaces – 2 to 8 hours on aluminum; 8 hours on gloves; 24 hours on cardboard; 48 hours on stainless steel (example water faucets) 2 to 3 days on plastic (example water bottles); 4 days on glass; 4 days on wood.

*If You Have Symptoms – coughs, fever, shortness of breath, contact your physician, local clinic of hospital for an appointment or call the testing line to arrange for testing (you will be screened) 1-888-264-2256. If line is busy continue to call.

Currently there are three Greene County citizens confirmed with COVID-19 virus.

Confirmed COVID-19 in our surrounding Counties: Marengo – 4, Pickens – 2, Sumter – 1; Tuscaloosa – 27. As a citizen you are not provided with the names, exact locations and/or addresses of COVID-19 infected persons, therefore it may be safe to treat each person as a possible carrier. Protect yourself and the community. Check with your local town officials for more specific plans regarding your safety.

