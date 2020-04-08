Superintendent Jones shares stages for implementing Academic Continuity Plan

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones has issued a notice to parents, guardians, as well as to the Greene County community, updating them on the efforts of the Greene County School System in continuing to serve the academic needs of students while complying with the state mandates of Governor Kay Ivey and directives of State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey.

“On March 26, 2020, Governor Ivey issued a supplemental order instructing K-12 schools to initiate alternate methods of instruction as directed by the State Superintendent. Therefore, the Greene County School District will be implementing plans to educate students through digital distance learning, and educational packets for the remainder of the school year. The first stage of implementing our Academic Continuity Plan will be focused on the following:

*Ensure your child works to complete the enrichment packets that were made available by their school.

*On April 8, 2020, third nine-week report cards will be mailed to the address on file.

*Week of April 13, 2020, a second educational packet will be delivered to parents.

Packets will be

collected and graded.

If your child is currently enrolled in a distance learning or credit recovery course provide by the district, ensure assignments are completed.

Additional information and next step implementation will be provided soon.

The education of our children is and always will be the focus of the Greene County School System. Therefore, I feel that it is critical that as a community we are dedicated to social distancing and taking every possible step to preserve our health and the health of our loved ones and our community.

Please share this message with your child:

We love them and want the best for them. Therefore, please take responsibility for washing their hands, encourage them to listen to instructions from parents, truly practicing social distancing, and not to attend any event with 10 or more people.

We have lost over 4,000 lives in America to COVID-19 and the federal government is predicting that in the next several weeks that we will have between 100,000 and 240,000 additional deaths. Our goal is to not let any of those lives come from Greene County. So, please take this seriously and be safe!”

Sincerely your

Dr. Corey Jones

Superintendent

