Eutaw City Council approves 24 hour curfew due to coronavirus

Members of the Eutaw City Council sit at social distance a part for Special Call Meeting at which curfew was adopted.

At a special called meeting on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Eutaw City Council approved a detailed resolution imposing a 24 hour curfew on all non-essential activities in the city. The curfew resolution was passed “to limit and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases by reducing risk of exposure during a time of outbreak”. The curfew was enacted to begin on April 1 and run until further notice.

The Eutaw City Council action was followed four days later by a statewide “Stay-at-Home Order” imposed by Governor Kay Ivey. Both actions were prompted by the corona virus pandemic affecting the entire nation. Both the curfew and the Governor’s order have exemptions for essential personnel and for essential and allowable activities by residents.

At press time in Alabama on Wednesday April 8, 2020 there were 2,328 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama with 48 confirmed deaths. Greene County has 10 confirmed cases with no reported deaths.

The Eutaw curfew provides that all non-essential business be closed, including entertainment venues, electronic bingo halls, athletic facilities, close contact service providers as barbershops and hair salons and retail stores, selling non-food items.

All businesses including pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, hardware suppliers and financial institutions can be open but must operate with social distancing and institute sanitation plans in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Restaurants may only operate drive through or curbside pick-up service with no on premises consumption of food or drink.

Persons exempted from the curfew, include public safety, emergency service, first responders, public health, hospital and healthcare workers; food and package delivery services; persons seeking essential services or commodities; members of the media; persons employed by federal, state, county or city government.

Public and private gatherings of 10 or more persons or gatherings where people cannot maintain a consistent distance of at least six feet are prohibited.

People may leave their residence to engage in essential activities such as seeking medical care or supplies, obtaining grocery items for themselves or to help others and for legally mandated government purposes. People may also engage in outdoor activities and recreation provided they might maintain social distancing requirements.Mayor Raymond Steele said, “The basic purpose of these regulations are to encourage people to stay at home and not to gather in large groups, like playing basketball or other sports or community activities that bring lots of people together and have the potential to spread the virus. We will enforce this curfew and the $500 fine for violations but we are hoping that most people will comply for the main reason of protecting public health.”

In other actions, the Eutaw City Council:

• accepted a bid from Central Alabama Asphalt and Construction of Tuscaloosa for $75,615 for resurfacing the roads in King Village; council members stipulated that the company replace current speed bumps or that the city would spend additional funds for this purpose;

• agreed to hold a regular meeting on the second Tuesday of April at 6:00 p.m. at the Carver gym, to allow for social distancing;

• agreed to pay all bills with the exception of claims dealing with insurance claims; and

• approved accepting a private $2,500 grant for a food pantry for Branch Heights residents.

