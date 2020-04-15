Newswire: African climate groups denounce bank funds for ‘exceptionally high-risk’ pipeline

Apr. 13, 2020 (GIN) – A climate justice movement of over 100 major organizations in Africa and abroad has joined hands to press the African Development Bank (AfDB) to drop its support of an “exceptionally high-risk project” that threatens the livelihoods of millions of people in East Africa.

In a letter to the Bank President, leaders of environmental and social groups from Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, and South Africa, among others, warned that the East African Crude Oil Pipeline posed global climate risks and environmental damage including harm to freshwater supplies and biodiversity in the region.

At approximately 900 miles it would be the longest heated pipeline in the world, stretching from Uganda to Tanzania.

Further, the project is being developed in a political climate in which human rights defenders and journalists expressing criticism of the project and associated facilities face harassment and threats of retaliation.

The major risk is fossil fuel expansion, the group charged in an open letter to Bank President Akinwumi Adesina – and the resulting emissions that could harm the surrounding farming communities in both countries.

Corruption and human-rights violations from large-scale land acquisition and resettlement, and threats to livelihoods, biodiversity and natural habitats along the pipeline route are other factors, the group said.

“The bank should be seeking opportunities to fund renewables that can contribute to the region’s energy needs in a clean and rights-compatible manner,” said Diana Nabiruma of the Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), based in Uganda.

“… The last thing that Africa’s premier development bank should be considering is the financing of a massive oil pipeline,” said Eugenie Cha, Africa Program Director for Inclusive Development International. “This project is not only wholly incompatible with the African Development Bank’s climate commitments, but it also poses unacceptable risks to local communities and ecosystems.”

“We in the Democratic Republic of Congo are also concerned that this project could potentially endanger vitally important and biodiverse ecosystems, such as Virunga National Park,” said Bantu Lukambo of the DRC-based environmental protection group.

Meanwhile, local officials in Uganda insist the pipeline project is not dead and still plan to start construction before 2021. As recently as August, Standard Bank said the project has “lots of interest” and that finding additional financing would “not be a problem”.

The next meeting of the AfDB Boards of Governors is tentatively scheduled for May 26-29 in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast.

