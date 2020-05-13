Newswire : $420 million needed to implement Covid-19 strategy in Africa

Map of Africa

by BlackmansStreet.Today



Implementation of the Africa Continental Strategy on Covid-19, will cost $420 million over the next six months, said Moussa Faki Mahamat, commission chairperson of the African Union, which is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The economic dimension aims to realize debt relief for the continent, and the provision of sufficient liquidity to get Africa through the crisis,” Mahamat said.

African Union Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also president of South Africa, has appointed four special envoys to advocate with partners and the international community to provide substantial support to Africa in the face of the potential crisis caused by Covid-19.

As of April 21, the African Union reported 23,505 Covid-19 cases and 1,158 deaths in 52 African countries.

The five African countries with the highest number of cases are: Egypt (3,333; 14%), South African (3,300; 14%), Morocco (3,064; 13%), Algeria (2,718; 12%) and Cameroon (1,163; 5%).

The World Health Organization reported that as of May 1, there were 40,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,600 deaths in Africa.

The African Union announced that it is in discussions with the Republic of Madagascar to obtain technical data concerning the safety and efficiency of Artemisia annua, an herbal remedy to prevent and treat Covid-19.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 organics, the African Union reported.

Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina, unveiled an unproven cure for COVID-19 that is derived from a plant, also known as Sweet wormwood.The remedy is called Covid Organics and it is marketed as an herbal tea that people drink.

Madagascar has a low number of confirmed Covid-19 cases — just 121 out of a population of 26 million — and no reported deaths as of April 20. Madagascar is an Island nation off the coast of Africa.

Sweet wormwood, which is grown in Africa and in China, is successfully used to treat fevers.

