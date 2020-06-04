National Action Network holds vigil in Eutaw for George Floyd

The National Action Network (NAN) of West Alabama held a vigil and memorial program to honor George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in front of the old Courthouse in Eutaw, Alabama. Floyd was the Black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis earlier in the week.

Beverly Gordon, Coordinator of NAN, convened the program, on short notice, attended by twenty Greene Countians to honor Floyd. Rev. Chris Spencer, Rev. Joe Webb, Spiver Gordon and others addressed the group about the need to end police brutality, awareness of the continuing impacts of the coronavirus and the need to participate in and complete the 2020 Census.

A central message of the program was that God will deliver us from these problems but we must do our part by learning about the issues and actively participating in their solution.

