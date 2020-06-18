Greene County High students show noted progress in ACT scores

The Greene County Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, June 15, 2020, as a Virtual Zoom meeting in keeping with safety measures relative to COVID-19 Pandemic. All board members were participants as well as Superintendent Corey Jones, Attorney Hank Sanders and CSFO LaVanda Blair.

In his report to the board, Superintendent Jones provided an overview of the ACT Data Analysis for 11th graders. The participating students were engaged in an eight-week mathematics test prep course. They were given a mock pre-test, quizzes and test-taking tips. The consultants met with students one day per week for 8 weeks from January to March.

Dr. Jones noted that during this time the Mastery Works Team provided the students with instruction in mathematics based on the previous formative and summative assessments to ensure mastery skills. “Collaboration between Mastery Works Test Prep, Marimac Academy, GCHS Administrative Team, counselors, teachers and students made possible the progress in raising our ACT scores,” he said. Jones stated that more details will be provided at the next board meeting.

In his update on maintenance, Superintendent Jones stated that air conditioners at all locations have been cleaned; all buildings are being pressure washed; foam sanitizers are purchased for all school facilities; and there is a grounds beautification project in progress.

According to Dr. Jones, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the postponement of state evaluations, the State Department of Education (SDE) has advised that all school systems will maintain their academic status from the previous year. He also noted that the SDE is advising school system to consider opening schools after August 20. Specific guidelines will be forthcoming.

The board approved in its personnel items a listing of retirements, resignations, hirings and re-calls and salary adjustments.

*Resignations: Brittany January, Math Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, effective May 22, 2020; Toice Goodson, Principal, Greene County Alternative School, effective May 31, 2020.

*Retirements: Verna Nickson, Bus Driver, Department of Transportation, effective June 1, 2020; Brenda Washington, 3rd Grade Teacher, Eutaw Primary School, effective July 1, 2020.

*Employment: Nicole Henley, Health Science Instructor, Greene County Career Center; Caaliyah Nelson, 4th Grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Cecil Cunningham 5th Grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Franklin Ball, 7th & 8th Grade Math Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Samantha Jones, 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Demilla Snyder 7th & 8th Grade Science Teacher, (Star Academy); Sherita Abrams Pickens, 3rd Grade Teacher, Eutaw Primary School

*Re-Call the following employees, Eutaw Primary School: Gwendolyn Webb, PreK Instructional Assistant; LaKeisha D. Johnson, PreK Instructional Assistant; Danielle Sanders, Elementary Teacher; Lurena A. Smith, Elementary Teacher; Chandra M. Toney, Elementary Teacher; Domonique McDaniels, Elementary Teacher; Valerie Moore, PE Teacher; Quenterica White, Elementary Teacher; Tara Thomas, Elementary Teacher.

*Re-Call the following employees, Greene County High School: Josef Stancer, Band Instructor; Tyler Mitchell, Social Science Teacher; Jacqueline Edwards, full-time Janitor.

*Re-Call the following employees, Robert Brown Middle School: NKenge Reynolds, Social Science Teacher; Alisa A. Ward, Elementary Teacher; Leanita R. Hunt, Elementary Teacher; Starr D. Christian, English Teacher; Ashley Moody, English Teacher.

*Renewal of contracted employees: Cynthia Crawford, Technology Assistant, Central Office; Jacqueline Allen, Reading Coach, Eutaw Primary School.

*Approved salary adjustment: James Gaines, Interim Transportation Supervisor.

*Approved a one-time signing bonus of $1,500.00: for all new and current bus drivers that sign a two-year contract with the school system. In the event that a bus driver does not fulfill the two-year commitment, they must pay back the $1,500.00 bonus.

*Approved: Angela Harkness, Virtual Summer School Instructor, for Odyssey Ware.

The board approved the following admin istrative services:

Contract with Curriculum Consultant Malysa Chandler, to Develop and Implement Curriculum; 21st Century Grant for FY 2020-2021; Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

