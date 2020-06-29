Bingo distribution totals $65.065.32 Sheriff Benison says new bingo operation to open in Greene County

On Monday, June 23, following the regular distribution of bingo funds to designated entities, Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison announced that a new bingo operation will begin soon in Greene County. Benison later clarified that he was referring to the Raymond Austin Memorial Foundation for Rural Advancement & Development, Inc., a bingo charity licensed by Sheriff Benison in August 2019.

The sheriff also noted that this bingo operation will be located in the former South Fork Restaurant on County Road 208. The expected date to open is July 1.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported a total distribution of $65,065.32 (8 days of operation ) for the month of May, 2020 from three licensed bingo gaming operations in the county. The bingo distributions were contributed by Frontier, River’s Edge and Palace.

The recipients of the May distributions from bingo gaming include the Greene County Commission, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

Sub charities include Children Policy Council, Fire Department, Greene County Golf Course, Branch Heights Housing Authority, Department of Human Resources and the Greene County Library.

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $28,280.33 to the following: Greene County Commission, $6,888.42; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $8,708.81; City of Eutaw, $2,386.26; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $1,000; Greene County Board of Education, $3,018.48; Greene County Health System, $3,225.48. Sub Charities each, $175.48.

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $17,768.59 to the following: Greene County Commission, $4,723.56; Greene County Sheriff’s $5,214.92; City of Eutaw, $1,429.27; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $598.75; Greene County Board of Education, $1,622.42, and the Greene County Health System, $1,931.45. Sub Charities, each $175.12.

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $19,016.40 to the following: Greene County Commission, $5,055.28; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $5,581.10; City of Eutaw, $1,529.65; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $640.80; Greene County Board of Education, $1,736.36 and the Greene County Health System, $2,067.09; Sub Charities each, 538.02.

