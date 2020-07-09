Encouraging Signs of Hope during COVID-19 A partnership between Greene Co. Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. and the Black Belt Community Foundation

Mayor James Gaines and Town of Union members receive a banner for display from DST chapter member Loydleetta Wabbington.

Hale County EMS and Hospital receive banners for display. Fans were produced for Greene and Hale Counties.

A plan to spread joy throughout the Black Belt during the most historic and monumental time of our lifetime is being executed because of a partnership between the Black Belt Community Foundation’s Black Belt Joy Project, and the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

The goal is to express, in a creative manner, our appreciation to the First Responders and the Class of 2020 graduates in the chapter’s two county service areas. “We want local citizens to enjoy the artistic and creative weatherproof banners and signs of hope and encouragement presented to the Class of 2020 and to the first responders in Greene County and Hale County”, said Mrs. Isaac N. Atkins, President of the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

We engaged the services of two local artists to help convey these messages to both our first responders and the Class of 2020 graduates. The theme for the first responders is a spirit of gratitude for their love, care and help provided daily during COVID-19. To the Class of 2020, we want to encourage and inspire hope and pride as they experience monumental and historic times.

The signs and banners display a beautiful spirit of social distancing and wearing masks while encouraging the citizens to enjoy the beauty of the message from the convenience of their vehicles and as they are walking.

Banners, fans and magnets were given to the municipalities of Eutaw, Boligee, and Forkland, Greensboro, Moundville and Akron. Be on the lookout for these beautiful signs in Greene County and Hale County, AL. Remain encouraged and stay safe and healthy. Wear a mask.

