Larry Coleman is candidate for Eutaw Council seat, District 4

I, Larry Coleman, am a candidate for Eutaw City Council, District 4. While I was growing up as a child in Greene County, I was schooled on many lifelong lessons. My parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Bertha Coleman, taught me the values of hard work, education and faith in God. After graduating for Paramount High school, I made Detroit, MI my home for many years and worked for Chrysler Motor Company for six years and Valassis Printing Company for over eighteen years. Upon returning to my hometown, I was employed with Johnson Controls for over seventeen years.

Until this day, my faith and my upbringing continue to guide my thinking and service. I am a member of Mt. Zion, Mt. Hebron Baptist Church where I serve in several capacities including Superintendent of Sunday School and a member of the Deacon Board, Usher Board, and Finance Committee.

Now that I have returned home, my wife, Margaret Coleman, and I enjoy living in Eutaw. After taking an inventory of many needed improvements in the city of Eutaw, I feel compelled to take an active role in civic involvement to bring about positive changes. Serving as city councilman is not an easy task, but I will pledge my efforts, time, and cooperation and will work relentlessly to fulfill the responsibilities of this position. In addition to working to fulfill the duties of District 4 Councilman, I will be an advocate for the citizens of District 4 as well as the entire city. Furthermore, I want to help bring about changes that will strengthen the connection among city leaders.

My goal is not to seek personal accomplishments or recognition. Instead, my energies will be exerted to help the City of Eutaw. It is not about us; it is about the city.

