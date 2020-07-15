As of July 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM

Alabama had 56,441 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (10,000 more than last week) with 1,136 deaths (104 more than last week)

Greene County had 201 confirmed cases, 13 more cases than last week, with 9 deaths



Sumter Co. had 304 cases with 13 deaths –

Hale Co. had 367 cases with 23 deaths



At press time, we learned that Gov. Ivy has ordered, effective July 16 at 5:00 PM, all persons in the state, over

the age of 6, to wear a mask or face covering when in public spaces, within 6 feet of another person.

