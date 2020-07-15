Commission hires Underwood as CFO; addresses budgetary issues with Sheriff; and plans when COVID-19 occurs among staff

Macaroy Underwood

At its regular meeting held Monday, July 13, the Greene County Commission approved hiring Macaroy Underwood, CPA, of Vestavia, AL, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The proposed agreement with Underwood provides for a two month employment beginning August 1 and continuing through September 30, 2020, when the county’s fiscal year ends. The commission and Underwood will re-negotiate his contract prior to September 30 with a term not to exceed four years.

Underwood’s compensation for the initial two month is proposed at approximately $5,000 per month, with said compensation to be increased with the new contract beginning October. 1, 2020. The proposed CFO’s schedule includes at least 30 hours per week, four days per week, with two days in the County Commission’s office and two days virtually.

The position of County CFO has been vacant since Paula Bird resigned February 29, 2020, after an employment of more than eight years with the county.

Following an executive session, the commission approved adding two Resolutions to the agenda. Resolution 7-13-20 addresses the budgetary issues between the commission and the sheriff regarding the additional employees in the sheriff’s department for whom Sheriff Jonathan Benison previously committed to provide resources. Reportedly, the commission is proposing definitive action relative to the overstaffing in the Sheriff’s Department.Resolution 7-13-20(A) addresses the county’s process for protecting employees and sanitizing facilities when an employee has contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to the same. This Resolution confirms that when any employee in a department is infected with COVID-19, that county department will be closed and the employees will be required to secure COVID-19 testing and provide the results to the department head. The premises will be professionally cleaned and the department will re-open with employees who test negatively.

In other business, the commission approved repairing potholes at Robert Brown Middle School as well as re-appointments to the E-911 Board. Alonzo Thompson was re-appointed from District 1 and Johnny Isaac was re-appointed from District 4.

In her report to the commission, Burke provided the following General Fund Budget Recap by Account, Budget Allocation, Actual Spent to Date and Percent Remaining in that account:

Commission – Budget – $488,448.50, Spent – $399,924.57, Remaining – 19%; Circuit Court Judge – Budget -$1,800, Spent -$1,168.66, Remaining – 35%; District Judge – Budget – $1,800; Spent – $1,168.65, Remaining – 35%; Circuit Clerk – Budget $4,300, Spent – $3,599.88, Remaining – 14%; District Attorney – Budget – $6,575, Spent – $4,988.91, Remaining 24%; Court Reporter – Budget$1,198, Spent – $899.55, Remaining – 25%; Probate Judge – Budget – $254,845.36, Spent – $202,301.73, Remaining – 27%. Appraisal – Budget – $283,661.43, Spent – $155,398.95; Remaining – 50%; Revenue Commission – Budget -$203,282,14, Spent – 155,157.49, Remaining – 30%; Elections – Budget – $86,468.25, Spent – $58,098.70, Remaining – 23%; Board of Registrars – Budget -$65,964, Spent – $44,701.38, Remaining 32%; Maintenance – Budget -$193,143.40, Spent – $148,145.51, Remaining – 22%; Sheriff – Budget – $877,051.97, Spent – $772,842.84, Remaining 11%; Jail – Budget – $630,446.38, Spent – $509,405.08, Remaining – 18%; EMA – Budget – $48,943.10, Spent – $35,081.53, Remaining – 28%; Coroner – Budget – $31,384.50, Spent – 17,740.70, Remaining – 42%; Youth Services – Budget – $1,800, Spent $1,800, Remaining 0%; E911 – Budget – $30,000, Spent – $30,000, Remaining – 0%; Library – Budget – $20,320, Spent – $10,051.51, Remaining – 50%; Board of Education – Budget – $4,000, Spent – $4,000, Remaining – 0%; Total General Fund Budget – $3,195,432.03, Spent – $2,540,509.61, Remaining – 27% overall.

