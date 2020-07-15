Newswire: NNPA salutes Attorney Benjamin Crump and The Crump Law Firm in Memory and Honor of the Family of George Floyd

Attorney Benjamin Crump

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent



The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) paid tribute to civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and his law firm while honoring the family of George Floyd, during the NNPA’s Annual Convention, July 8, and July 9, 2020.

The Virtual Convention marked the 80th anniversary of the NNPA and 193 years of the Black Press of America.

Crump has earned recognition as a freedom fighting lawyer who doesn’t hesitate to defend the life and legacy of African Americans harmed by police violence and racially motivated acts. He currently represents the families of Ahmad Arberry, George Floyd and other Black men and women unjustly victimized by law enforcement.

“I salute the Black Press of America and the NNPA on the 193rd anniversary of the Black Press and the 80th anniversary of the NNPA,” Crump states.

“The family of George Floyd and the families of all the Black American victims of racist police murders and violence appreciate the support the Black Press has provided. I thank you for this award.”

The NNPA presented Crump with its Trailblazer Award for his work fighting for freedom, justice, and equality. Floyd’s family was also honored at the virtual conference.

“When you are on the front line fighting for the rights of our people in the courts and in the streets of America, it means a lot for the Black Press to always be there as the strong, trusted voice of Black America. Thank you NNPA Chair Karen Carter Richards and NNPA President Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.,” Crump says.

In addition to Crump, the Black Press presented Trailblazer Awards to Chuck D of Public Enemy, MC Lyte, legendary Supremes singer Mary Wilson, and Reggae Icon Ziggy Marley.

