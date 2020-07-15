Tubberville defeats Sessions for Republican U. S. Senate nomination, will face Doug Jones in November

Tommy Tubberville, former Auburn football coach won the Republican second primary on Tuesday to defeat Jeff Sessions, former Senator and Trump’s first Attorney General.

Tubberville won in Greene County by 206 (62.42%) to 124 (37.58) for Jeff Sessions, as well as winning statewide by 333,890 (60.74%) to 215,831 (39.26%).

Jeff Sessions conceded defeat early in the evening and said he would wholehearted back Tubberville, who’s also supported by President Donald Trump.

Tubberville will face incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the November 3, 2020 General election.

Jones, who is regarded as the most vulnerable Democratic Senator, said he welcomed Tubberville to the race. Jones in a press release, said, “This race will take many twists and turns. Outside groups are going to pour money into this race.

“Mitch McConnell and his allies are going to do everything they can to beat me. Starting today, they are spending almost $4 million on television attacking me.

“The polling shows not only that we are in a dead heat, but also that Alabama is ready to come together and choose unity over division, and if you look at the national polls, our country feels the same way.”

In the Republican race for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2, Beth Kellum won in Greene County and statewide over opponent Will Smith. In Greene County, Kellum had 201 (71.28%) votes to 81 (28.72%) for Smith.

In the race for State School District 5, Democratic nomination runoff, Tanya Chestnut – 21,230 (61.35%) defeated Fred Bell – 13,372 (35.65%). This district includes many counties in the Alabama Black Belt and parts of Montgomery. This is the seat held for many years by Ella Bell, who passed away in 2019.

