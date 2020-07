As of July 22, 2020 at 10:20 AM

Alabama had 70,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(14,000 more than last week) with 1,325 deaths (189 more than last week)

Greene County had 224 confirmed cases, 23 more cases than last week, with 9 deaths

Sumter Co. had 325 cases with 13 deaths

Hale Co. had 402 cases with 23 deaths

