Valerie Watkins seeks Eutaw Council seat, District 1

I, Valerie “Nippy” Watkins, am running for Eutaw City Council District 1. For many years I have attended City Council meetings, and I have seen how the Mayor and the City Council have been exchanging or expressing their views typically in a heated or angry way. Even though disagreements can happen, we should still be determined to set an example of working in unity.

As a child growing up at home, school, church, and my community, I was blessed to see what leadership looks like, because the leaders that God had put in place exhibited a particular quality or behavior. Today we called them values, therefore we must have love for one another, respect for ourselves, and others.

I have been praying for many years that God would change the hearts of those he put in charge of the City of Eutaw, and for our community to work together, because if we continue on the path we are on without Vision we will perish. Therefore prayerfully, I decided to run for City Council. I truly believe when our hearts have been changed by the word of God nothing is impossible.

When elected as City Council Member, my vision is to work in unity with everyone, so the change can begin. We must set short term goals, and my short term goals are making sure the City of Eutaw has a budget; the lots that are not being groomed in District 1 need to be groomed; the roads in District 1 need to be repaired, and City workers need to get the raises that are due to them.

My long-term goals are to continue to work in unity with everyone, because unity= greatness=opportunity= change and that is my vision – change, so our children can see how we as a community work together for more opportunities for a better life. I would also like to see more jobs for our youth, because as a youth I had that opportunity to work on the summer program, because of the great leadership that God had in place. I would like to thank my mother Sarah B. Nickson for instilling in me to treat others how you want to be treated. District 1, I, Valerie Watkins, am asking you for your vote, and I thank you in advance for your support humbly, Valerie Watkins.

