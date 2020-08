Alabama tops 100,000 corona cases

As of August 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM

Alabama had 100,801 confirmed cases of

coronavirus, (9,000 more than last week) with 1,814 deaths (175 morethan last week)

Greene County had 252 confirmed cases,

(5 more cases than last week), with 11 deaths

Sumter Co. had 366 cases with 18 deaths

Hale Co. had 485 cases with 26 deaths

