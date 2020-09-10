Greenetrack Charities schedule scholarship awards to GCH graduates in postsecondary programs

Ashanti S. Harper

The photos represent the initial nine 2020 GCH graduates who received a $1000 scholarship from Greenetrack, Inc, Charities.

Greenetrack, Inc, through its sponsoring charities, has committed a $1000 scholarship award to each Greene County High School 2020 graduate who is enrolled in a postsecondary educational program. The scholarship awards will be administered to a group of graduates monthly, beginning with September. This month’s recipients include Krislyn Black, Woodrow Bullock, IV, Kamya Webb, Ashanti Harper, Haley Noland, Chastity Colvin, Ni’Keria Hutton and Keith Williams.

The non-profit charities operating electronic bingo at Greenetrack in Eutaw, AL, E-911 Communication Services, the Greene County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, and Woman to Woman, Inc., provided charitable contributions, for the month of August, to a variety of local organizations, all benefitting Greene County residents.

According to Luther Winn, Greenetrack CEO, Greenetrack charities operating electronic bingo at Greenetrack are following the rules set forth by Sheriff Jonathan Benison but they have decided to provide the funds directly rather than through the Sheriff’s office.

A total of $71,100 dollars was divided and given to the following charities:

Greene County Board of Education ($13,500); Greene County Hospital ($7,500); Greene County Commission ($24,000); City of Eutaw ($4,500); City of Union ($3,000); City of Boligee ($3,000); City of Forkland ($3,000); and High School Graduates College Scholarships ($9,000).

The following non-profit groups received $300: Greene County Nursing Home, SCORE, Greene County Golf Course, James C. Pool Memorial Library, Greene County Foster & Adoptive Parents Association, PARA, Greene County Housing Authority Youth Involvement, Children’s Policy Council, Reach, Greene County DHR, Greene County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, and the Society of Folk Arts and Culture.

