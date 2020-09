As of September 16, 2020 at 10:20 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 141,087 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(6,670 more than last week) with 2,392 deaths (107 more

than last week)

Greene County had 283 confirmed cases, (4 more cases

than last week), with 16 deaths

Sumter Co. had 405 cases with 19 deaths

Hale Co. had 565 cases with 27 deaths

Share this: Twitter

Facebook