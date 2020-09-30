Newswire: Alabama AG Steve Marshall announces victory in Alabama Supreme Court, reinstating lawsuits against electronic gambling at White Hall and VictoryLand

(MONTGOMERY) —Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court today ruled in favor of the State of Alabama, allowing its litigation to proceed against electronic gambling machines in Macon and Lowndes counties. The Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings to dismiss the Attorney General’s lawsuits against Epic Tech Inc., doing business in Lowndes County and Macon County; White Hall Entertainment, Southern Star Casino and the Town of White Hall in Lowndes County; and Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson and VictoryLand Casino in Macon County.

Attorney General Marshall’s lawsuits asserted that the electronic gambling operations in Lowndes and Macon Counties use illegal slot machines and thus are unlawful gambling activities. The Attorney General sought court orders to have these declared an illegal public nuisance and to enjoin their continued operation by the facilities and local officials who have allowed such operations to continue. Both cases were subsequently dismissed by the Lowndes County and Macon County circuit courts in 2019, and the Attorney General appealed the dismissals.

Today, the Alabama Supreme Court reversed those decisions and held that the cases should proceed without further delay. The cases will return to the Lowndes and Macon County circuit courts for further proceedings in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling. Attorney General Marshall said his office will seek injunctions to permanently halt the illegal gambling practices by these entities.

“For too long, these individuals, businesses, and even elected officials have flagrantly violated Alabama’s laws,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Today’s ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court is an important victory for the rule of law. We will now move forward to uphold the State’s laws and provide justice for the people of Alabama.”

AG Marshall has filed a similar lawsuit against electronic bingo in Greene County. The Greene County case has been postponed by COVID-19 and may be heard soon.

