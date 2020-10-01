Four Bingo facilities contribute $394,420.53 to local entities for month of August

On Monday, September 21, 2020 Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported a total distribution of $394,420. 53 from four licensed bingo gaming operations in the county. The bingo distributions were contributed by Frontier, River’s Edge, Palace and newly opened Bama Bingo.

The recipients of the August distributions from bingo gaming include the Greene County Commission, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

Sub charities include Children Policy Council, Fire Department, Greene County Golf Course, Branch Heights Housing Authority, Department of Human Resources and the Greene County Library.

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $116,194.98 to the following: Greene County Commission, $30,570; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,333.33.

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $104,185.47 to the following: Greene County Commission, $29,696.42; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $32,577.50; City of Eutaw, $3,510.75; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,510,75; Greene County Board of Education, $9,513.00, and the Greene County Health System, $11,325.00. Sub Charities, each $1,085.73.

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $145,291.35 to the following: Greene County Commission, $37,601.10; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $45.360; City of Eutaw, $11,377.50; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $4,766.25; Greene County Board of Education, $12,915.00 and the Greene County Health System, $15,375; Sub Charities each, 1,394.

Bama Bingo gave a total of $28,748.73 to the following: Greene County Commission, $7,642.50; Greene County Sheriff’s $8,437.50; City of Eutaw, $2,312.50; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $968.75; Greene County Board of Education, $2,625.00, and the Greene County Health System, $3,125.00. Sub Charities, each $283.33.

