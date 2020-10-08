March to the Polls Saturday event scheduled in Eutaw, Oct. 17 and 24

The events on the square will observe the coronavirus safety measures of masks wearing; social distancing; and hand sanitizing. “The rallies on the courthouse square are designed to call attention to the significance of the November 3, 2020 election and further inform the community that they can avoid the Nov. 3 crowds by voting early.

In an effort to encourage voters to vote early by taking advantage of the Circuit Clerk’s Saturday schedule of opening her office from 8:00 am to 12: noon, a ‘March to the Polls Project’ is sponsoring community rallies on Saturday October 17 and Saturday October 24 beginning at 9:00 AM on the old courthouse square in Eutaw.

These events in Greene County are sponsored by the Greene County Chapter of Alabama New South Coalition and the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce.

Since the Alabama Secretary of State has announced that due to the COVID-19 epidemic all voters can vote early through the absentee ballot process of walk-in to vote or mail out ballot, the Saturday rallies are scheduled just prior to the last day, Oct. 29, to vote absentee.

We will have complimentary food, beverages and music provided by DJ Birdman (Johnny Rice) on the square as we encourage voters to simply cross the street to the William M. Branch Courthouse and cast their votes with the Circuit Clerk,” stated Dr. Carol Zippert, ANSC Chapter President.

While these events are set on Saturdays, the Clerk of Court’s office in the William M. Branch County Courthouse is open every day, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for early walk-in absentee voting, until October 29th. Persons who are homebound and cannot come out to vote, college students away from home and persons who will be out of town, can also apply for an absentee ballot until October 29th.

Ms. Beverly Gordon, Greater Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce President, stated “Our right to vote must be exercised at every election.

The Chamber is supportive of this effort to encourage early voting in Greene County. The events scheduled on the town square are intended to put voting on your minds and raise commitments to vote early.”

Contact

The last day to register to vote is October 19, 2020 for people who are just turning 18, haven’t registered before or were previously incarcerated and may qualify to get their right to vote restored. Contact Alabama New South Alliance at 205-372-3373, if you need help in registering to vote or to vote early using an absentee ballot.

The Saturday ‘March to the Polls Project’ is funded through efforts of Representative Artis McCampbell and State Senator Bobby Singleton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

