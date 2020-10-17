Stamps wins $1.95 million jury award for Cassandra Jordan, a Boligee resident in car accident

A Greene County civil jury awarded a Boligee woman $1,950,000.00 on Friday, October 2, 2020 after she was seriously injured in a 2017 automobile accident with a Hi-Yield Logging truck. Cassandra Jordan, who was represented by John T. Stamps III of The Black Belt Law Group and Taylor T. Perry of the law firm of Manley, Traeger, Perry, Stapp and Compton in Demopolis, sustained a herniated disc in her back when her automobile was struck by a log truck.

“I am very proud the jury saw through the unwarranted attacks on Cassandra and made a just award for Cassandra. I will always fight the good fight for the people of the Black Belt like Cassandra Jordan” Stamps said.

“The jury’s award is just because Cassandra will have to deal with pain and suffering for the rest of her life. I trust the judgment of the jury in this case” Perry said.

Stamps said, “ It is likely that Hi-Yield Logging will appeal this verdict. But we are equally confident that we will win the appeal.

