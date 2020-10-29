Breaking News: Latasha Johnson charged by Grand Jury with using her position as a Eutaw City Council member for personal gain; her attorney says she is innocent

Latasha Johnson

The Circuit Court Grand Jury for Greene County issued charges against Mayor elect, Latasha Johnson, for a September 30, 2019 incident. The charges were signed by Gregory S. Griggers District Attorney for the 17th Judicial Circuit.

She is charged with using her position as a Eutaw City Council member, “To obtain personal gain for herself, to wit: instructed Tyler Sellers not to tow her automobile, after identifying herself as a Eutaw City Councilwoman and informing Tyler Sellers that if he towed her vehicle that it would cause problems for him with the Eutaw City Council, which resulted in a personal gain for the said Latasha Johnson in the amount of $100, in violation of Section 36-25-5(a) and Section 36-25-27(a)(1) of the Code of Alabama, against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama.”

Count II of the indictment accuses Johnson of “making a false statement” to Brian Barker, an investigator with the Alabama Ethics

Commission, on or about May 26, 2020, concerning her knowledge of Tyler Sellers and his family, which allowed Johnson to take possession of her vehicle, rather than allow Sellers to tow it.

Latasha Johnson was arrested on October 27, 2020 and brought to the Greene County Jail. She was released on a $10,000 bond the same day. Attorney Hank Sanders of Selma, who represents Johnson said, “My client is innocent. She will have her day in court and will be able to prove her innocence. She will continue to go about her work duties and her mayoral duties. This has come as a complete surprise just days after her election as Mayor of Eutaw and before she could take office.” Latasha Johnson was elected Mayor of Eutaw in the Runoff Municipal Elections of October 6, 2020 by a vote of 718 (57.7%) to 526 (42.3%) for incumbent Mayor Raymond Steele. She and the newly elected City Council members plan to take office in a ceremony scheduled for Noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Thomas Gilmore Courthouse Square.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

