The Annual Christmas Parade in Eutaw, AL, sponsored by the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce will not be held this year, due to the coronavirus. The Eutaw parade is usually held the first Thursday in December, and involves the entire Greene County community. Chamber President, Ms. Beverly Gordon is asking the municipalities, local businesses, service agencies and residents to continue to display holiday decorations to lift and share the spirit of the season.

