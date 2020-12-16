County partners with BBCF for advanced funds to purchase COVID related items/services

The Greene County Commission met in its regular session, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 with all commissioners in attendance. The agenda presented was approved with an addendum, offered by Commissioner Corey Cockrell, proposing that Bingo funds received by the county be separated from the country’s general funds and only spent when authorized by the County Commission. The proposal was approved.

The County Commission also agreed that any additional items and/or services related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and approved by the state, would be purchased with advance funds available through the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF). Once the county receives its CARES reimbursement, BBCF would be refunded the advance funds provided. This arrangement with BBCF allows the county to make needed purchases without tying up local funds or making other budget adjustments. To date, the county has expended approximately $220,000 in COVID related expenditures. Greene County has been allotted a total of $500,000 in CARES money.

BBCF, which raised these earmarked funds to assist local communities, has a similar arrangement with other county and municipal governments in its service area.

The commission approved a staggered schedule for county employees through the end of this calendar year. The county offices will remain open, but will serve citizens by appointment only.

County offices will be closed for the holidays on December 24 and 25, 2020 as well as on January 1, 2021.

The commission approved a one-time payment to employees at the rate of $300 for part-time employees and $550 for full time employees.

Commission Chairperson, Roshanda Summerville, announced the following commission committee appointments: Commissioner Lester Brown is assigned Education; Commissioner Corey Cockrell is assigned Highway and Solid Waste; Commissioner Allen Turner is assigned Public Safety and Health; Commissioner Tennyson Smith is assigned Industrial Development and Summerville is assigned to Personnel and Finance.

In other business, the commission acted on the following:

Tabled consideration of draft suit related to Commission vs Greene County Sheriff.

Approved extension of exemption application to January 18, 2021.

Approved engineer hiring additional staff for paving.

Approved hiring personal property clerk.

Approved match for 2021 HRRR Grant (Bridges without guardrails).

Approved modification of the 2020 HRR grant to include just two sites.

Approved three year participation plan for liability coverage renewal (related to bridges).

Approved advertising for solid waste driver.

Approved Red Cross Agreement, relative to county providing use of facility during disaster recovery assistance.

The County CFO, Macaroy Underwood presented the following bank balances as of November 20, 2020. Citizen Trust Bank – $3,848,524.22; Merchant & Farmers Bank – $2,845,573.19; Investments – $1.076,756.46. Bank of New York – Report not available.

Underwood reported the following claims paid for November: General Fund – $$86,999.60; Gasoline – $51,911.28; Appraisal Fund – $$1,098.93; Solid Waste – $17,942.41;

Senior Citizen Fund – $1,108.84; Federal match – $436.34. Electronic claims paid totaled $75,827.09.

