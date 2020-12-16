FOGCE Federal Credit Union holds Drop By Annual Meeting

FOGCE Board Member, Jacqueline Allen and Manager Joyce Phan observe credit union member participate in Drop By Annual Meeting.

FOGCE Federal Credit Union, based in Eutaw, AL, held it annual membership gathering as a Drop-By Meeting, on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Members visited the credit union’s office during that time period to sign-in and receive a gift bag with annual operational reports on the credit union, as well as various holiday treats. The members sign-in roster served as the basis of selection for awarding door prizes.

Board members scheduled individual volunteer time to meet and greet members assisting in maintaining the safe distance as members participated in the Drop-By Annual Membership Meeting.

The credit union is obligated to hold an annual membership meeting, but the board of directors and staff recognized the responsibility of maintaining a safe environment for the credit union’s continued service to members.

FOGCE manager, Mrs. Joyce Pham, secured various equipment on the premises as safety measures for staff and members. These include sanitation stations and plexiglass dividers in the lobby area, clerk and manager’s offices and in the boardroom. The mask requirement is also in place, and routine cleaning and sanitizing are conducted throughout the operational hours.

The December FOGCE Board of Directors meeting followed at 4:00 p.m.

The FOGCE Federal Credit Union is located at 112 Prairie Avenue, Eutaw, AL, across from the Thomas E. Gilmore Courthouse Square.

